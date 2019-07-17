Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Upped Its Position by $361,261 as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Holding

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 2.51 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares to 5.56M shares, valued at $54.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd.

