Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position by $42.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Intuit (INTU) Holding Held by Lindsell Train Ltd

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.28 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 348,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.48M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 250,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $66.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

