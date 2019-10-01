Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Meritage Group LP Boosted Its Position by $54.08 Million; Jag Capital Management Has Raised Position in Mastercard Class A (MA) as Market Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 443,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.90M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 1.18 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 418.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 36,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,619 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, up from 8,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $271.34. About 929,722 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Inc holds 448,394 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Ems LP accumulated 364,580 shares. Kings Point holds 419 shares. Intll Value Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 5.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regal Investment Advsr Lc reported 1,651 shares. United Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 14,265 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,366 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.84% stake. Da Davidson invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp owns 213,516 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd accumulated 20,526 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com invested in 1.84% or 234,000 shares. Hartwell J M Lp reported 133,303 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 165,293 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 145,914 shares to 344,786 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 133,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,366 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Duncker Streett And Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,910 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 288,056 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 910,941 shares. Bartlett & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 402,908 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Com reported 9,503 shares. Dupont Management Corp owns 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 37,323 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.84 million shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability holds 6,917 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 966,939 shares.