Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $32.94 Million as Valuation Rose; Cubic Asset Management Cut Its Position in Landstar System (LSTR) as Share Price Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 2.01 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 10,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 171,069 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $60.42M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv owns 12,745 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Denali Advsrs Llc invested in 0.48% or 29,600 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 1.13% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 33,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 2,658 were accumulated by Pacific Global Inv Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 687,988 are owned by Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 24,966 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 16,118 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 100,712 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited owns 4,050 shares.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings Miss on Soft Freight Demand – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Would Love To Own Landstar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2017.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.33 million for 23.91 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.