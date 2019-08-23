Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Fidelity National Financial Cut Its Position by $13.00 Million as Shares Rose; Corvex Management LP Decreased T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $11.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 2.01 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 2.88M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.05% or 17,823 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital stated it has 223,833 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amer National Tx invested in 0.22% or 61,975 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 10,780 shares. Westpac Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 24,493 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company owns 16,979 shares. Principal Group has 299,411 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd has 1.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 219,324 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp has 0.84% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 618,834 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,599 shares. 51,553 are held by Group. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Personal Cap Advsrs has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 693,478 were accumulated by Odey Asset Mngmt Gru. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 148,654 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.