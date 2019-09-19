Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $33.87 Million; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $337,617; Share Price Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 277,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.82M, up from 731,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 2.85M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa analyzed 1,631 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 81,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.03M, down from 83,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $252.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco owns 1,654 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc owns 2.20M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Montag A Associate owns 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,000 shares. Ent Financial Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,948 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 479,706 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 809 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.03% stake. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 10,530 shares. Korea Inv owns 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 103,900 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 98,279 shares. Shellback Capital Lp reported 455,435 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation owns 82,115 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Company has 2,745 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,315 shares to 4.86M shares, valued at $256.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 148,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Investors Incorporated reported 9,207 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs accumulated 1,017 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.03% or 5,304 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated reported 38,234 shares. M&R Capital has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sit Investment Associates holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 146,013 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Com owns 2.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,851 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 1,322 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 880,579 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 1.12% or 1.04 million shares. Aimz Advsrs accumulated 5,761 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 2.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cwh Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fjarde Ap holds 0.91% or 341,146 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,550 shares to 200,318 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 26,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).