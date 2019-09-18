Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased Position by $5.52 Million as Share Value Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Pathstone Family Office Trimmed Its Stake by $4.02 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 199.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 45,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 67,949 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 959,104 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 22,491 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 2.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,038 shares to 25,291 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 39,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,451 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 423,568 are held by Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Bluemar Management Limited Liability has 2.43% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.64% or 23,636 shares. Washington Savings Bank reported 3,093 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com owns 9,503 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 144,600 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Nomura has 74,709 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Company owns 529,895 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 7,685 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 15,081 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 2,572 were accumulated by Portland Global Limited Liability. Sterling Cap Mngmt reported 636,810 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Company reported 50,745 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 54,388 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts its BLA and Grants Priority Review for V920 Vaccine for Ebola Zaire Virus – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 20,168 shares to 612,626 shares, valued at $37.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 2.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 262,307 shares. Srb invested 14.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors reported 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Middleton And Inc Ma has invested 2.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.67% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 39,354 shares. Godsey & Gibb stated it has 205,856 shares. Smithfield holds 31,731 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Com owns 0.98% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 446,236 shares. Private Mgmt Gru has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.87% or 624,980 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 779,011 shares stake. First Long Island Investors Lc accumulated 3,115 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.94% or 70,000 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.