Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Upped Holding in Berkley W R (WRB)

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 56.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 76,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 58,169 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 135,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.80M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 472 shares to 27,638 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 68,027 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $38.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 217,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).