Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS) Share Value Rose While Pggm Investments Raised Stake by $4.52 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Bb&T Securities Has Decreased Its Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,606 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 29,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS) by 82.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,274 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 48,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.35 million shares traded or 100.68% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 63,920 shares. American Century has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Edgepoint Investment Gru stated it has 3.45 million shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 271,136 shares stake. Edgestream Ptnrs L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,480 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 528,953 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eagle Capital Management has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 77,759 shares. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 22,700 shares. 68,737 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. 1.21M are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 103,439 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 8,018 are owned by Fairfield Bush And Communication.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FIS Prized For Its Leverage To Bank IT Investments – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Worldpay deal with FIS was two years in the making – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Worldpay Stock Jumped 18.5% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 199,673 shares to 560,527 shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,402 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek US Holdings Names Blake Fernandez SVP of Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. The insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 11. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. Shares for $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 46,233 shares valued at $7.04 million was made by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.