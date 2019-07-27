Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) (FIS) Holder Two Sigma Securities Has Increased Its Stake; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped by $2.33 Million Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.61 million shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) (FIS) by 213.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.34 million shares traded or 100.45% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6,200 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (Call) (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “EU Antitrust Regulators to Clear Without Conditions Fidelity National’s (FIS) Worldpay (WP) Deal – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Launches Industry-First Job Board to Connect Benefits Recipients with Jobs, Employers with Tax Credits – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp has 35,823 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 46,069 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 142 shares. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sabal Tru Communication has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 731,667 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.82% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,593 shares. Washington Trust holds 83,139 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 73,889 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ghp Inv Incorporated invested in 0.42% or 28,629 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 110 shares.