Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) Position Held by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $489,368 as Share Price Declined

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 21,669 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.19 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 963,500 shares to 214,250 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii Vcshs by 44,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,222 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership reported 273,291 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 218,839 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 12,254 shares. Legacy Prtnrs Inc has 3,556 shares. The California-based Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). New York-based Summit Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gru One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 7,779 shares. Penbrook Llc owns 0.27% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,255 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Com Ma holds 18.91M shares. Community Financial Bank Na accumulated 150 shares. Park Presidio Capital Lc reported 2.31% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ent Ser stated it has 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Farallon Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.12 million shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 5,624 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 844,778 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 67,965 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 115,197 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.72% or 1.01M shares. Peoples Finance has invested 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 62,100 were reported by Oldfield Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,904 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 117,077 shares. Wade G W & Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc owns 141,211 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisory Network holds 0.29% or 47,123 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Chip Prns has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,644 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

