Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Stock Rose While Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed by $941,499 Its Holding; Carret Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $302,842

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 624,591 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 1.66M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,982 shares to 60,393 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,748 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fund Star Portfo (VGSTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 53,005 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Central Savings Bank And owns 5,749 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hills Natl Bank & Communications holds 0.62% or 42,972 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.1% or 5.97M shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 0.04% or 6,555 shares. Moreover, Cadence Fincl Bank Na has 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,256 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management has 62,144 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 67,208 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 6.48M shares. 13,260 were reported by Meridian Inv Counsel Inc. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. First Foundation Advsrs owns 9,751 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.66 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,545 shares to 24,983 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) by 37,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0.32% or 33,789 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 181 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation holds 262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 8,736 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Llc owns 111,428 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 213,198 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 2,675 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 0.17% or 7,849 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 42,343 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 12,458 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sky Gp Ltd Liability has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.