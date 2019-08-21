Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Touches $139.38 High on Aug, 21; Genpact Limited (G) Shorts Increased By 91.06%

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $150.53 target or 8.00% above today’s $139.38 share price. This indicates more upside for the $85.51 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $150.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.84B more. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 494,043 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) had an increase of 91.06% in short interest. G’s SI was 1.60M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 91.06% from 836,900 shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 2 days are for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s short sellers to cover G’s short positions. The SI to Genpact Limited’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 120,912 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $36 lowest target. $45’s average target is 9.78% above currents $40.99 stock price. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 3. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Suggests It’s 31% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genpact Announces Secondary Equity Offering on Behalf of Selling Shareholders – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Misconceptions: An Engineer’s View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.7 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is -3.06% below currents $139.38 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $118 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR had bought 5,075 shares worth $544,142.