Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Touches $137.04 High on Aug, 9; Arotech Has 1.31 Sentiment

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) reached all time high today, Aug, 9 and still has $145.26 target or 6.00% above today’s $137.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $87.58 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $145.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.25 billion more. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 2.80 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Arotech Corp (ARTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 21 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 16 decreased and sold their holdings in Arotech Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 7.11 million shares, up from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Arotech Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation for 1.43 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 373,168 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 79,830 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 286,063 shares.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.32 million. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, makes, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. It currently has negative earnings. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 73,043 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.58 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 59.76 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Wedbush maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 528,953 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 4,029 shares. 12,802 were reported by Tdam Usa. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 22,177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 103,439 shares. Driehaus Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 746,488 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3,519 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 451 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 219 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 81,742 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 139 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0.07% or 218,839 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of stock or 5,075 shares.