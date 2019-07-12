Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Reaches $128.19 52-Week High; Ariel Investments Boosted Its Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Stake

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) hit a new 52-week high and has $137.16 target or 7.00% above today’s $128.19 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $41.81 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $137.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.93B more. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 190,713 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

Ariel Investments Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) stake by 242.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 782,780 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $65.98M value, up from 323,289 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co. now has $11.64 billion valuation. It closed at $54.77 lastly. It is down 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $580.52M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hartford Investment Management Communications holds 39,707 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 46,153 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 38,963 shares. Moreover, Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 10,400 shares. Korea Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Thomas White International Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 14,946 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.52% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Btc Cap Inc holds 0.08% or 4,655 shares in its portfolio. 500,000 are held by Southpoint Cap Advsr L P. Bp Public Lc holds 42,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 266,300 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Vident Advisory Ltd holds 3,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tctc holds 0.02% or 3,605 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, March 21. 34,826 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares with value of $3.66 million were sold by Mayo Marc M.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $140 highest and $118 lowest target. $132’s average target is 2.97% above currents $128.19 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $122 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.81 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 52.05 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.03M shares. Proshare Lc accumulated 22,314 shares. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prns Inc accumulated 187,807 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4,956 shares. Nordea Investment invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 395,692 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0% or 160 shares. Allstate reported 26,647 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 8,204 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 152,279 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,237 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 35,617 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Among 4 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”.