Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) EPS Estimated At $1.78; Fdx Advisors Upped By $381,922 Its Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Stake

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) stake by 163.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 4,063 shares as Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH)’s stock rose 1.51%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 6,543 shares with $618,000 value, up from 2,480 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New Cl A now has $29.59B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 752,477 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.78 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 44.72% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. FIS’s profit would be $576.44 million giving it 18.17 P/E if the $1.78 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s analysts see 8.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.89 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 52.52 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Has 8 Top US Stock Ideas for Q3 – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Launches Industry-First Job Board to Connect Benefits Recipients with Jobs, Employers with Tax Credits – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. Shares for $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21. $3.66 million worth of stock was sold by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management accumulated 285 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Junto Capital Management L P stated it has 617,358 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.19% or 731,667 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 2,762 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 353,549 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Company has invested 0.7% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 22,597 are owned by Strs Ohio. 155 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 1.62% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Advisors Lc invested in 0.23% or 39,196 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management L P holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 76,699 shares. Carlson Cap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 413,685 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs owns 24,564 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs owns 0.64% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 43,566 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,640 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2,955 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 212,557 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP reported 237,267 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 27,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 332,100 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 5,061 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 59,406 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 6,394 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 477,810 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) stake by 43,309 shares to 26,281 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 47,178 shares and now owns 37,254 shares. 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APH in report on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.