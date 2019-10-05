Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) EPS Estimated At $1.40; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Idex Corp. (IEX) Holding

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.40 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $1.33 EPS. FIS’s profit would be $855.51 million giving it 23.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s analysts see -21.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Idex Corp. (IEX) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP analyzed 35,126 shares as Idex Corp. (IEX)'s stock rose 8.92%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 458,152 shares with $78.87M value, down from 493,278 last quarter. Idex Corp. now has $11.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 306,019 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.30 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.31 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 14.30% above currents $131.41 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 8,646 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 169,995 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 44,476 are held by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Park National Corp Oh reported 1,974 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts accumulated 2,666 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 966,939 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wade G W Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Penbrook Ltd Liability invested 0.3% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hollencrest Cap reported 108,945 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Company holds 3,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability reported 266,109 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advisors holds 0% or 3 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IDEX has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $171’s average target is 7.86% above currents $158.54 stock price. IDEX had 4 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IEX in report on Monday, July 29 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IEX in report on Monday, July 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 1.47 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd reported 7,536 shares stake. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited owns 0.05% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 17,931 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 2,600 shares. Invsts has invested 0.23% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancshares & has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ca, California-based fund reported 18,791 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 595,427 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd accumulated 146,315 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.01% or 240,550 shares. Cap Interest reported 235,522 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.51% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.30M for 27.15 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.