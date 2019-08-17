Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 118 10.08 N/A 2.46 54.12 ServiceNow Inc. 258 16.00 N/A 0.02 18492.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ServiceNow Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and ServiceNow Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4% ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.66 beta means Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ServiceNow Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, ServiceNow Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ServiceNow Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and ServiceNow Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

$135.11 is Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.31%. ServiceNow Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $268.29 average target price and a 4.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ServiceNow Inc. is looking more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and ServiceNow Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 95.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of ServiceNow Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94% ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has weaker performance than ServiceNow Inc.

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.