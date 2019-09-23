Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Comparing side by side

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 123 9.56 N/A 2.46 54.12 Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29

In table 1 we can see Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Qudian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qudian Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Qudian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qudian Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Qudian Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Qudian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is $147.27, with potential upside of 12.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares and 18.4% of Qudian Inc. shares. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Qudian Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94% Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has weaker performance than Qudian Inc.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Qudian Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.