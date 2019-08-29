Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services businesses, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 120 9.98 N/A 2.46 54.12 Perspecta Inc. 22 0.96 N/A 0.43 53.76

Demonstrates Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Perspecta Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Perspecta Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Perspecta Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2%

Liquidity

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Perspecta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s downside potential is -1.39% at a $135.11 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Perspecta Inc. is $20, which is potential -21.78% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Perspecta Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94% Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats Perspecta Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.