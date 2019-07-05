Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Information Technology Services company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8.00% 3.40% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. N/A 111 47.62 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

$132 is the consensus target price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., with a potential upside of 4.19%. The competitors have a potential upside of 52.84%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.96% 3.63% 9.79% 9.1% 11.99% 14.33% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has weaker performance than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.