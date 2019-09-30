Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 135 10.74 610.54M 2.46 54.12 FRONTEO Inc. 5 0.00 11.99M 0.03 208.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FRONTEO Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is presently more affordable than FRONTEO Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and FRONTEO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 452,922,848.66% 8% 3.4% FRONTEO Inc. 235,098,039.22% 1.5% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FRONTEO Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FRONTEO Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. FRONTEO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and FRONTEO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.85% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. with consensus price target of $150.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and FRONTEO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94% FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has 29.94% stronger performance while FRONTEO Inc. has -46.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors FRONTEO Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.