Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 135 10.74 610.54M 2.46 54.12 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 61 0.00 9.42M 2.29 24.53

In table 1 we can see Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 452,117,891.00% 8% 3.4% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 15,435,031.95% 9.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $150.2, and a 12.58% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. was less bullish than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.