Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Analysts See $1.78 EPS; Addus Homecare Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.78 EPS on August, 6 before the open. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending.

Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 79 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 68 sold and trimmed equity positions in Addus Homecare Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 12.87 million shares, down from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Addus Homecare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 53 New Position: 26.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. On Thursday, March 21 the insider NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.92 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 55.06 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20M for 42.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The companyÂ’s personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 59.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Eos Management L.P. holds 44.56% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation for 2.17 million shares. Rudman Errol M owns 57,548 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 141,768 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 202,752 shares.

The stock increased 1.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending.