Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Valuation Declined While Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Increased by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 3,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 51,610 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 55,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 41,416 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34M, up from 508,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 141,892 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NewsBreak: Apple Unveils New iPhones; AppleTV+ to Launch on Nov. 1 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Limited reported 63,212 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 3.40M shares. State Street Corp invested in 18.82 million shares. Trexquant Lp holds 72,491 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1.97M shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 0.01% or 67,067 shares. Tortoise Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 130,540 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.45% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 91,192 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.04% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 17,972 shares. 88,929 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 990 shares. M&T Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 45,132 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co holds 161 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 29,237 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc holds 6,558 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 59,586 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 166 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 46,758 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na invested in 0.49% or 16,321 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 500,000 shares. Bluemar Capital Management Lc has invested 2.43% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The North Carolina-based Piedmont has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.04% or 42,343 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 255 shares. Swedbank has 0.68% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.22 million shares.