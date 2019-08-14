Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 27, 2019; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:FIS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Fidelity National Information Services Inc’s current price of $134.85 translates into 0.26% yield. Fidelity National Information Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 3.31M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $41 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is -0.49% below currents $44.55 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. Deutsche Bank maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0.07% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 101,633 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 146,690 shares. Cwm invested in 0.28% or 415,692 shares. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 14,351 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Portolan Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.43% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Foundry Lc holds 0.01% or 9,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com owns 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 14,478 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 72,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 8,846 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,955 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Continental Advsrs Lc holds 13,892 shares. 113,032 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $82.72 billion. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 58.81 P/E ratio. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc has 10,410 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 219 are owned by Of Vermont. Legacy Private invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pettee Investors has invested 0.35% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,409 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush has 0.3% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 165,039 shares. Swedbank reported 957,746 shares stake. Financial Counselors Inc reported 4,160 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 4.01 million shares. Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 2,275 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 214,312 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 18. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22.

