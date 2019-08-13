Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 27, 2019; CDW (CDW)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

CDW Corp (CDW) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 205 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 184 reduced and sold their positions in CDW Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 128.56 million shares, down from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CDW Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 13 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 160 Increased: 134 New Position: 71.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:FIS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Fidelity National Information Services Inc’s current price of $132.47 translates into 0.26% yield. Fidelity National Information Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.95% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 4.22 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.01% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 3.89M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 5.26 million shares. Conning reported 0.02% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 33,700 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 662 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 9,758 are held by Fire Group Inc. Bessemer Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.95M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 276,368 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates reported 105,761 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Shell Asset accumulated 73,889 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 22,597 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $81.26 billion. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.77 P/E ratio. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. On Thursday, March 21 the insider NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 22. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FIS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 463,719 shares traded. CDW Corporation (CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 24.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.