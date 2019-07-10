Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Stake; Intersect Capital Increases Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 2.04M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 17.84 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01 million shares, valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

