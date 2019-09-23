Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Market Valuation Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut Its Position by $8.86 Million; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Position

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 961,141 shares traded or 27.89% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 72,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 2,992 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367,000, down from 75,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 4.15M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 304,600 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 9,026 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP accumulated 0.37% or 132,000 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 174 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.53M shares. J Goldman Co Ltd Partnership owns 2.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 256,517 shares. American Century has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 23,871 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr owns 2,870 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 5,867 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,022 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bailard holds 0.01% or 1,717 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.04% or 19,011 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 2,910 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 10,048 shares to 64,941 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 822,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.

