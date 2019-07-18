Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holding Maintained by Nordea Investment Management Ab; Boston Research & Management Has Raised Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $310,640

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by 363.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 196,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,514 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.33 million, up from 54,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 1.98 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $195.06. About 905,895 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2019 Impact Awards – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Second Straight Year – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Invesco, Gap and Fidelity National Information Services – Investorplace.com” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “After strong first quarter, FIS looks ahead to integrating Worldpay – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Names Domingo MirÃ³n Group Chief Executiveâ€”Financial Services, Succeeding Richard Lumb – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Named a Leader by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA® Application Services, Worldwide Magic Quadrant – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.