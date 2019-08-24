Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Trinseo S A (TSE) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $6.46 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51 million, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 343,047 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01M shares, valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

