Fidelity National Information (FIS) Stock Value Rose While Washington Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased by $9.47 Million Its Position

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 85,863 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53M, up from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 878,632 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.02. About 1.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 455,435 are held by Shellback Capital Limited Partnership. British Columbia Investment holds 0.06% or 61,090 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 43,612 shares. Prudential accumulated 0.15% or 761,727 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 346 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research reported 0.46% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0% or 214 shares. Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,371 shares. 6,293 are held by Private Advisor Ltd Company. California State Teachers Retirement reported 545,265 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs owns 4,717 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 833 shares to 105,818 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,607 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 23,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $95.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 460,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).