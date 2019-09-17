Fidelity National Information (FIS) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $502,396; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 193,678 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.76M, up from 189,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 3.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 2.95M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 144,247 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cornerstone Inc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 454 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.03% or 3,521 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 542,221 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Limited Liability reported 14,600 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 4.57 million shares. Voya Management Lc accumulated 0.54% or 2.06M shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 1.16M shares. Stieven Lp accumulated 69,000 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4,073 shares. Advisors Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Salem Inv Counselors holds 750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 22.41 million shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc. by 50,580 shares to 231,036 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr 1:2) (NYSE:GSK) by 313,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,603 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,583 were reported by New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc owns 127,522 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Co Oh stated it has 14,268 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Corda Investment Management Limited Liability holds 3.52% or 247,770 shares. Nadler Group Inc owns 4,315 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern stated it has 4,655 shares. Oarsman Capital accumulated 19,503 shares. Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,624 shares. California-based Montecito Financial Bank has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 20.82M are owned by Northern Tru Corp. Chilton Invest Llc holds 79,355 shares. Fidelity Natl Finance reported 3.55% stake. 261,392 are owned by Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Incorporated. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.48 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.