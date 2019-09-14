Fidelity National Information (FIS) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Has Upped Position; Goodwin Daniel L Has Boosted Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Price Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 169,995 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85M, up from 165,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5,090 shares to 8,110 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,791 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa stated it has 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hexavest Incorporated accumulated 126 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 59,586 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 28,000 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 1,679 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 174 shares. First Business Finance holds 0.29% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 13,596 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,992 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 150,809 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 19,028 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots share losses lead Dow’s 116-point fall – MarketWatch” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loews owns 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 55,000 shares. Horseman Mgmt Limited holds 0.93% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,000 shares. Advisory holds 3,905 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Comm Asset Mgmt Us reported 203,194 shares stake. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv owns 23,060 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 526 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 8,211 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,004 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment holds 0.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 124,895 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 8,521 shares. 8,088 are owned by Ativo Mgmt Lc. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 12,558 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 2.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,085 shares. Ci Investments invested in 1.14% or 844,750 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 4.49% or 20,134 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.