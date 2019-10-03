Fidelity National Information (FIS) Holding Raised by Washington Trust Company; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shares Rose While Sprott Has Decreased Its Stake

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 187,598 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 85,863 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53M, up from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.68. About 2.33 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4,106 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 59,207 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Argent invested in 0.02% or 1,768 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Conning holds 5,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 42,146 shares. Swedbank reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 214 shares. Natl Bank has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). International Group Incorporated Inc invested in 125,056 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). British Columbia Investment Corporation owns 61,090 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd holds 144,247 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 833 shares to 105,818 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,346 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 27,800 shares to 571,287 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 533,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 15,382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 30,977 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 14,744 shares. John G Ullman Assoc accumulated 9,000 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0.04% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 21,894 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 23,546 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 40,156 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 794,635 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has 1,797 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 295,445 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 22,489 shares. 42,944 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).