Fidelity National Information (FIS) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Chicos Fas (Put) (CHS) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $900,000 as Share Value Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 48,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 551,717 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.40 million, down from 600,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 3.72 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (CHS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 492,176 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 18.71 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18M for 80.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

