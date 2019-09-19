Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Holding Maintained by Calamos Wealth Management Llc; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Raised Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $6.84 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 230.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 13,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 2.24 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.01. About 913,790 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,039 shares to 131,850 shares, valued at $25.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,089 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 21,224 shares to 99,208 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 15,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

