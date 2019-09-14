Fidelity National Financial Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Upped by $5.93 Million; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $701,740

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 13,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 456,781 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94M, up from 443,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 82,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 290,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 207,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

