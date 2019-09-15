Fidelity National Financial Raised Its Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stake by $11.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Regent Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 107.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 9,312 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $708,000, up from 4,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video)

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 134,047 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 13/04/2018 – Allegiant Hit Ahead of ’60 Minutes’ Exposé — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – FAA HASN’T IDENTIFIED SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN ALGT CURRENT OPERATION; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WELCOMES DOT IG AUDIT OF OPERATIONS, SAFETY; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Crist: CRIST DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ALLEGIANT, FAA REFORMS; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 15/04/2018 – RT @zkouwe: $ALGT story on @60Minutes shows the need for more activist short sellers – maybe they would have caught this earlier CC: @muddy…; 13/04/2018 – FAA COMMENTS ON ALGT AHEAD OF EXPECTED 60 MINUTES STORY SUNDAY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 54,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 403,619 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1.07 million shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 2.21 million shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt owns 7,690 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested in 303 shares. First Foundation reported 170,920 shares stake. Jefferies Group Ltd reported 3,992 shares. 10,548 are held by First Mercantile Trust Company. First Manhattan Communication reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Corp In accumulated 870 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 19,744 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Argent Commerce has invested 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wheatland Advisors holds 19,410 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Security reported 17,720 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allegiant Changes Course – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Allegiant Travel Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Allegiant Travel Company’s (NASDAQ:ALGT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Travel Company declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 7,355 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 48,287 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability holds 4,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab accumulated 111,271 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 405,907 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Franklin Inc invested in 0.02% or 303,785 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Com holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 40,843 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Grp owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Investment Services Of America Inc has invested 1.88% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Moreover, Diamond Hill has 0.42% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 543,756 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 1,796 shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.