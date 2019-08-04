Fidelity National Financial Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Has Cut by $13.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Eastern Bank Decreased Stake by $5.11 Million

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 27,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, down from 186,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 4.52 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 273,334 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 10,020 shares. The Nebraska-based First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks holds 1.35M shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 22,072 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. 39,876 were reported by Smith Moore & Company. Letko Brosseau Associates Inc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 2.55% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc invested 6.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Limited Com holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,118 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.67 million shares. Sei Investments invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,099 were reported by Raub Brock Capital Mgmt L P. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23,971 shares to 27,571 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.28 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.