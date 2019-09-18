Fidelity National Financial Maintains Position in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT); General Mls (GIS) Stake Maintained by Accredited Investors Inc

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $150.96. About 39,404 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel March Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – QTRLY SHR $3.42; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 13.3% :ALGT US; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q OPER REV. $425.4M, EST. $424.5M; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Net $55.2M; 09/05/2018 – Watchdog probes FAA’s oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 3.17M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fidelity Natl Financial reported 90,148 shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

