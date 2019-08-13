Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC). The two are both Surety & Title Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial Inc. 39 1.57 N/A 2.71 15.81 Ambac Financial Group Inc. 18 2.18 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fidelity National Financial Inc. and Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 7.8% Ambac Financial Group Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. From a competition point of view, Ambac Financial Group Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fidelity National Financial Inc. and Ambac Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ambac Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 9.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares and 81.3% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares. 0.1% are Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.45% 5.38% 8.45% 20.25% 6.99% 36.39% Ambac Financial Group Inc. 1.22% 7.68% -1.62% -2.41% -8.44% 5.68%

For the past year Fidelity National Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Ambac Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ambac Financial Group Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. Its Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage. Its Restaurant Group segment owns, operates, and franchises restaurants comprising O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurants, Village Inn, Bakers Square, and Legendary Baking concepts. The company also offers information used by title insurance underwriters, title agents, and closing attorneys to underwrite title insurance policies for real property sales and transfer. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations. The Financial Services segment offers investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps, principally to clients of the financial guarantee business. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.