Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased Its Stake by $43.16 Million; Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding by $4.58 Million as Market Value Rose

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 5.23M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.17M, up from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. It closed at $44.79 lastly. It is down 6.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 59,530 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 273,440 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $474.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested in 119,100 shares. Manikay Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 7,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 53,383 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Mycio Wealth Lc holds 0.03% or 8,448 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 51,363 are held by Rmb Management Limited Liability Corp. Holt Capital Ltd Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Macquarie Gp owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 7,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 7,587 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 81,741 shares. 546,942 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Parametrica Mngmt Limited has 1.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

