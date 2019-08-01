Fidelity National Financial Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosted Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) as Share Price Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 46.87M shares traded or 1019.27% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.60 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 8,909 shares. Zeke Limited Liability has 7,685 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 218,839 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 59,624 shares. Fairfield Bush And Company invested in 0.3% or 8,018 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Korea Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 85,300 shares. Horrell Cap reported 31,167 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Bailard has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ar Asset Management owns 5,364 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A accumulated 405 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va owns 6,411 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 4,668 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 18.71 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

