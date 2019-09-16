Fidelity National Financial Has Upped Its Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stake by $11.71 Million; Armistice Capital Position in Target (TGT) Cut by $26.40 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 76.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 307,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 1.02 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.92. About 59,525 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT: TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO EXAMINE FAA OVERSIGHT OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN AIR; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 13/04/2018 – DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION FINES ALLEGIANT AIR & HAWAIIAN AIRLINES; 23/05/2018 – Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement For Flight Dispatchers At Allegiant Air; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q EPS $3.42, EST. $2.99; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Reports April 2018 Traffic; 13/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT & HAWAIIAN FINED FOR VIOLATING CONSUMER PROTECT RULES

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 15,898 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 1,085 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,926 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 16,804 shares. Par Mngmt reported 1.63M shares. 4,317 were accumulated by Chou Associate. 2,001 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 111,271 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.09% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 19,959 shares. Northern accumulated 185,116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Altimeter Mngmt Lp has 20,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 196 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 2,100 shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

