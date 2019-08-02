Fidelity National Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $13.00 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $1.82 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 44,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 242,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, up from 198,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 304,744 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 62,761 shares to 157,905 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 30,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,540 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investor Ideas adds New Stocks in Tech (NYSE: $AMK), Biotech (NASDAQ: $CSTL), Solar (NYSE: $NOVA), Energy (TSXV: CUDA.V), Mining (CSE: $WAL.C) and Sports (NASDAQ: $WSG) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Federated Pa reported 572 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fsi Gp Limited Liability Com reported 126,926 shares stake. Advisory Networks Llc stated it has 348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 201,400 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 48,100 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability invested in 42,702 shares. Hap Trading invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 303,300 are owned by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Tygh Inc has 175,572 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp holds 62,316 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 0.46% or 45,139 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Commerce has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 32,932 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation reported 130,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Junto Management LP holds 4.01% or 617,358 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 45,934 shares. American Research & Communication accumulated 609 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 2.16% or 59,257 shares. Aqr Capital Llc has 135,147 shares. Hartford Inv accumulated 39,707 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 1.32M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fidelity National Financial Inc holds 340,041 shares. Summit Group Inc Inc Llc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acadian Asset Lc invested in 0.03% or 59,624 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc reported 104,929 shares stake. Three Peaks Capital Management Limited has 57,251 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44M for 18.27 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.