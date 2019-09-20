Fidelity National Financial Has Raised Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holding by $11.71 Million; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Value Declined While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.28. About 97,511 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 15/04/2018 – RT @zkouwe: $ALGT story on @60Minutes shows the need for more activist short sellers – maybe they would have caught this earlier CC: @muddy…; 13/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT AIR TO BE SUBJECT OF 60 MINUTES SEGMENT APRIL 15; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Gutierrez: “Allegiant Air Is a Tragedy Waiting to Happen”; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q EPS $3.42; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO EXAMINE FAA OVERSIGHT OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN AIR; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Load Factor 85% Vs 82.9%; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – DEAL FOR

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 385,320 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 111,271 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ghp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). 196 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,141 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 10,090 shares. 5,043 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,180 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 19,959 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 1.34M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset holds 2,410 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 8,939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 47,420 shares to 341,763 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,191 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 40,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 3.15M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 36,575 shares. First Personal Fincl Service owns 8,343 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 6,737 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 1,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,431 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp has 4.72M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,377 shares. Profund Advisors Llc accumulated 6,136 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 595 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 90,100 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsrs has invested 4.51% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

