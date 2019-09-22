Fidelity National Financial Has Raised Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holding by $11.71 Million as Share Price Rose; As Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stock Value Rose, Telemark Asset Management Increased by $3.80 Million Its Stake

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 479,818 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.28. About 151,690 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 9% :ALGT US; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports February 2018 Traffic; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant flight makes an emergency landing after the crew notices an ‘electrical smell’; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Reports March 2018 Traffic; 13/04/2018 – FAA COMMENTS ON ALGT AHEAD OF EXPECTED 60 MINUTES STORY SUNDAY; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q OPER REV. $425.4M, EST. $424.5M; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 8,486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 18,044 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) or 268 shares. Argi Invest Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,977 shares. 5,031 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Proshare Advsrs Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,796 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 8 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,842 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 28,399 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 7,517 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 33,403 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 48,287 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $26.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).