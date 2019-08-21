Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Its Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Valuation Rose; Academy Capital Management Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $8.25 Million; Share Price Declined

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 59,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,644 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 483,734 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.08. About 230,937 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Inc New York holds 73,800 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank accumulated 1.71% or 182,455 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,651 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 364,706 shares. Rwc Asset Llp reported 57,719 shares. Central Secs Corporation holds 85,000 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 72,781 shares. Braun Stacey has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Wisconsin-based Thompson Management has invested 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 192,101 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co holds 112,428 shares. 8,936 are held by Cordasco Net. Counsel Ltd Com Ny has invested 4.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 11,850 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 17,883 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fintech ETFs Mixed On News Of Mega Merger – Benzinga” published on March 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Investments in Cloud Lead to Groundbreaking New Service Level Agreement – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments beats on earnings as CEO cheers TSYS deal opportunities – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 328,954 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 3.89M shares. Bp Public Limited reported 42,000 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 4.01M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Southpoint Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3.36 million shares. 4,519 are owned by Fdx. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 0.03% or 5,866 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 6,924 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability holds 3.32% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 11,828 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 165,039 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 217,684 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 353,549 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.