Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $32.94 Million; Valuation Rose; Df Dent & Co Stake in Markel Hldg Co (MKL) Raised by $33.20 Million as Shares Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 3.49M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 158,028 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.19 million, up from 127,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1177.91. About 27,988 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 24.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 15,669 shares to 8,697 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

